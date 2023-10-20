Jaime Camil

Jennifer welcomes pilot Zachary Anglin and his wife, Martyana, from Tulsa, OK. In 2019, Zack became the world’s first quadruple amputee commercial pilot and flight instructor. Despite encountering regulatory barriers and repeated denials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Zack's determination led him to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot. Zack, originally born in Nigeria, is missing both of his hands and both of his feet.