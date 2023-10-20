Chelsea Handler, Derek Hough, and Ryan Lochte Join the Guest Lineup

Mike Rosenthal/ABC/Copyrighted

Monday, October 23

Carrie Ann Inaba promotes "Dancing with the Stars."

Jennifer surprises viral kid music group Biko’s Manna, including NoBiko, Manna, and Mfundo. The trio of kids will chat with Jennifer and perform.

Jennifer surprises superfan Akilah Grace, and her 6-year-old daughter, Ava, from Birmingham, AL, who wrote into the show to share her breast cancer journey. Akilah was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021. After two years of treatments, Akilah is happy to say she's now cancer-free and wants to celebrate by coming to the show.

Tuesday, October 24

Derek Hough returns to promote "Dancing with the Stars."

Wednesday, October 25

Jaime Camil promotes his CBS game show, "Lotería Loca."

Jennifer welcomes pilot Zachary Anglin and his wife, Martyana, from Tulsa, OK. In 2019, Zack became the world’s first quadruple amputee commercial pilot and flight instructor. Despite encountering regulatory barriers and repeated denials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Zack's determination led him to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot. Zack, originally born in Nigeria, is missing both of his hands and both of his feet.

Thursday, October 26

Chelsea Handler returns to promote her comedy tour, "Little Big Bitch."

Jennifer welcomes viral TikToker 12-year-old Varonica Mitchell from Henderson, NC. Varonica’s videos have garnered millions of views online and have caught the attention of numerous celebrities.

Friday, October 27

Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte will join Jennifer to teach her how to swim.