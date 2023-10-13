Taye Diggs, Tiffani Thiessen, and Pentatonix Join the Guest Lineup

Leigh Kelly/Vijat Mohindra

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in October 16 to October 20 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, music, and more.

Monday, October 16

Vijat Mohindra

Pentatonix come by to talk about their tour and album “Pentatonix: The Greatest Christmas Hits."

Jennifer welcomes WRCB affiliate anchor couple Cornelia Nicholson and Riley Nagel from Chattanooga, Tennessee, whose on-air proposal video went viral.

Jennifer welcomes Holliday’s Helping Hands founder Katina Holiday “Miss Holliday” from Los Angeles, California. The nonprofit organization helps LA County’s general unhoused population and young mothers released from incarceration get back on their feet.

Tuesday, October 17

Ms. Pat promotes her new BET judge series “Ms. Pat Settles It” and comedy tour “Ya Girl Done Made It."

Jennifer welcomes viral dancer 6-year-old Salome Rivas (“Baby Salo”) from Miami, Florida, who is known for her videos dancing to Latin music, especially reggaeton.

Jennifer welcomes professor and The Princess Within Foundation founder Dr. Bernada Baker, and her 6-year-old daughter Bella Baker, from Houston, Texas, whom she adopted after a hurricane.

Wednesday, October 18

Tiffani Thiessen discusses her cookbook, “Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers."

Jennifer welcomes 7-year-old author Cassidy Bridges from Brooklyn, New York, who went viral for her response to a stranger complimenting her hair, where she said: "Thank you, it's an Afro!". This May, Cassidy released a book titled "Thank You, It's An Afro", which became a #1 Amazon bestseller.

Jennifer welcomes etiquette expert and best-selling author Myka Meier from New York, New York, who is the founder of Beaumont Etiquette and co-founder of the Plaza Hotel’s Finishing Program.

Thursday, October 19

Leigh Kelly

Taye Diggs promotes his new podcast “You Had Me at Hello."

Jennifer welcomes medical students and friends Irvin Garcia and Alexis Aleman from Los Angeles, California, whose social media page “Foos in Medicine” went viral which highlights what it’s like being a Latino medical student.

Friday, October 20

Tyler Cameron & Nick Viall promote FOX’s "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test."

Jennifer welcomes 3Ls: Literacy, Leadership and Liberation founder Sabrina “Bri” Moore from Oakland, California. The nonprofit organization founder teaches kids and adults in the community how to read.