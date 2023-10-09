Calling All Mamas-To-Be: Do You Want Jennifer to Throw You a Gender Reveal Party?
October 09, 2023
Are you currently expecting a bundle of joy but don’t know if you’re having a boy or girl? Do you want to find out the sex of your baby in the biggest way possible? “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is looking for a mother-to-be in the Los Angeles area who wants to be surprised by Jennifer Hudson! Tell us about yourself and why this sounds like a ton of fun, and you could have your gender reveal party on the show!