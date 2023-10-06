Reneé Rapp, Alex Rodriguez & Tori Kelly Join the Guest Lineup

Katia Temkin/Getty/Sasha Samsonova

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in October 9 to October 13 to see JHud with big names from the world of sports, music, and more.

Monday, October 9

Reneé Rapp chats about her album “Snow Angel” and performs her single “Tummy Hurts.”

Five-time NBA champion and former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher stops by.

Jennifer welcomes motivational speaker and pre-K teacher Alethea Crimmins, who decided to “turn pain into purpose” after being bullied for years.

Tuesday, October 10

Tori Kelly stops by to chat with Jennifer about her EP “tori.”

Jennifer welcomes the Laffin family, who made headlines for discovering the children they adopted separately are biologically related.

Wednesday, October 11

Robin Thicke chats about “The Masked Singer,” his television show on FOX.

Jennifer welcomes pracademics Kristi Hadfield from Belpre, Ohio, and Molly Jones from Pennsboro, West Virginia.

Thursday, October 12

Kevin Nealon stops by to talk about his new comedy tour.

Jennifer welcomes medical students and friends Irvin Garcia and Alexis Aleman, who have gone viral for their social media page “Foos in Medicine,” highlighting what it’s like being a Latino medical student.

Friday, October 13

Alex Rodriguez from the Minnesota Timberwolves chats about OraPharma.