Maui Wildfires: Here’s How to Help

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is heartbroken to hear about the tragic wildfires taking place in Hawaii.

On August 8, fast-moving deadly wildfires spread throughout Maui, ravaging towns on the island.

The island has suffered widespread power outages, and thousands of people have been displaced from their homes. As of this posting, the disaster has left at least 36 people dead and others injured.

If you are looking for someone missing during the wildfires on Maui, reach out to local chapters of the Hawaii Red Cross — the Maui headquarters can be reached at 1-808-244-0051. You can also reach out to their national Restoring Family Links at 1-844-782-9441 for assistance in locating a loved one.

If you are looking for an elderly person or someone with serious medical or mental vulnerabilities, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to open an Emergency Welfare Inquiry.

Head to redcross.org/local/hawaii.html for more information.

Here’s how you can help the people of Hawaii as they face this unexpected tragedy.

Donate to the Maui Strong Fund

The Maui Strong Fund was created to provide resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery for those in the Maui community. On Thursday, the office of the Governor of Hawaii announced that this fund would currently be used to support communities affected by the wildfires.

Head to hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong to donate.

Help The Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society needs help caring for pets affected by the disaster. If you live in the area and are safe, consider fostering an animal or dropping off pet food for the animals. You can also donate.

Head to mauihumanesociety.org/ for more information.