Samuel L. Jackson, Bebe Rexha & Issa Rae Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in May 22 to May 26 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, movies, music, and TV.

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Monday, May 22

Samuel L. Jackson chats about his television show “Secret Invasion."

Tuesday, May 23

Five-time Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Robert Glasper stops by to chat about the 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, California.

Life coach Rhea Williams joins Jennifer on the couch.

Wednesday, May 24

Jesse Tyler Ferguson promotes his podcast “Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson.”

Lily Rabe talks about her television show “Love & Death."

Thursday, May 25

Bebe Rexha promotes her new album “Bebe."

Ego Nwodim chats about “Saturday Night Live."

Friday, May 26

It's the Season 1 finale!

Issa Rae chats about her new movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Bill Bellamy discusses his book “Top Billin’: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph."