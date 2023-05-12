Henry Winkler, Wilmer Valderrama & Vanessa Williams Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in May 15 to May 19 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, movies, music, and TV.

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.

Monday, May 15

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev promote their Fresh Vine Wine.

Tuesday, May 16

Jeannie Mai Jenkins promotes Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea.

Robin Thede chats about her television show “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Wednesday, May 17

Wilmer Valderrama drops by to talk about the latest season of “NCIS.”

Tarek and Heather El Moussa chat about “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa.”

Thursday, May 18

Vanessa Williams chats about her reality television show “Queen of the Universe.”

Travis Bennett talks about his television show “Dave.”

Friday, May 19

Henry Winkler drops by to discuss the final season of “Barry.”

Laura Harrier chats about her upcoming movie “White Men Can’t Jump.”