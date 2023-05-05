Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rainn Wilson & Ike Barinholtz Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in May 8 to May 12 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, sports, music, and TV.

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Monday, May 8

Rainn Wilson promotes his book “Soul Boom” and Peacock docuseries “Geography of Bliss."

Lalah Hathaway discusses her new single “The Energy.”

Tuesday, May 9

Holly Robinson Peete chats about her reality television show “Queens Court.”

Wednesday, May 10

Ike Barinholtz stops by to chat about his television show “White House Plumbers."

Jennifer welcomes back “Vibe Check” podcast hosts Zach Stafford, Sam Sanders, and Saeed Jones.

Thursday, May 11

Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses her new film “Love Again” and the Amazon series “Citadel."

Charity Lawson, Season 20 star of “The Bachelorette,” sits down with Jennifer for her first on-camera interview.

Lewis Howes chats about his New York Times bestselling book, “The Greatness Mindset: Unlock the Power of Your Mind and Live Your Best Life Today.”

Friday, May 12