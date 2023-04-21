Seal, Milo Ventimiglia & Tori Kelly Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in April 24 to April 28 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, sports, music, and TV.

Monday, April 24

Seal stops by to chat about his 30th Anniversary Tour commemorating three decades of his landmark albums “Seal” and “Seal II.” He also performs an acoustic version of “Kiss from a Rose.”

Tuesday, April 25

Swizz Beatz discusses his “Godfather of Harlem” soundtrack.

Jody Watley joins Jennifer on the couch to chat about “The Jody Watley Show — Wattage Vibes Rooted in the Music.”

Olympic silver medalist and UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles drops by.

Wednesday, April 26

Brendan Hunt drops by to chat about “Ted Lasso.”

Tawney Cypress discusses the latest season of her television show “Yellowjackets."

Thursday, April 27

Milo Ventimiglia discusses his television show “The Company You Keep.”

Tori Kelly chats about her new single “missin u.”

Sophia Roe joins Jennifer for a cooking demo and promotes her television show “Counter Space.”

Friday, April 28

Nicole Byer chats about her television show “Grand Crew.”

Folake Olowofoyeku discusses her television show “Bob Hearts Abishola.”