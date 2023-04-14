Vice President Kamala Harris, Giancarlo Esposito and Tyler James Williams Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in April 17 to April 21 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, music, and TV.

Monday, April 17

Jennifer reminisces about her conversations with incredible women throughout the season, including Viola Davis, Lindsey Vonn, Hannah Waddingham, and Allyson Felix.

Tuesday, April 18

Giancarlo Esposito joins Jennifer on the couch to chat about “The Mandalorian.” Ben & Erin Napier stop by to discuss their television show, “Home Town Takeover.”

Wednesday, April 19

Tyler James Williams drops by to talk about “Abbott Elementary.” Kristin Cavallari promotes her cookbook, “Truly Simple.”

Thursday, April 20

Vice President Kamala Harris sits down for an exclusive daytime talk show interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Friday, April 21

Chris Hardwick chats about his game show, “The Wall.” Ben Harper discusses his television series “Extrapolations,” and his latest album, “Wide Open Light.”