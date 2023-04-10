JHud Recreates Her Childhood Easter Sunday Dress for Her Spring Celebration Show

Jennifer Hudson took a trip down memory lane for her special Spring Celebration outfit!

Jennifer wore a white lace dress with puffy sleeves and a high collar on the April 7 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” recreating a look she wore for Easter Sunday when she was 7 years old!

“Do you like my outfit?” she asked her live studio audience, giving a twirl to show off the full look.

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne revealed that this look was conceived of way back at the start of the season!

“At the very beginning of the season, Jennifer had the incredible idea to recreate her iconic 7-year-old Easter Sunday look,” said V. “My first assumption was that she wanted to create a modern, more ‘adult’ version inspired by that image, but not a full recreation.”

She continued, “I showed her a few options, and Jennifer replied, ‘Those are cute, but I would not have worn that to church when I was 7.’ This let me know that she wanted to go all the way and recreate the look exactly as it was, which was incredibly exciting!”

“I’m an actress, I’m committing to the whole look,” JHud said on the show, modeling her recreation. “Baby, I even got my hair pressed!”

“The dress is a lace dress that I deconstructed and redesigned,” said V. “The gloves I custom made.

“She picked out her white stockings and kitten heel pumps to polish the look,” V added.

“I ain’t put on white stockings in a long time!” said Jennifer to her live studio audience at the beginning of the show. “The only thing I don’t got is my good little purse!”

Easter Sunday is a particularly special day for Jennifer. As the host noted on the show, she sang her first solo in public at 7 years old while attending church on Easter Sunday.

Jennifer also showed off her beautiful set, reimagined for springtime with lots of beautiful flowers and plants. “I am so grateful to say ‘happy spring,’ because it’s a sign of new beginnings,” she said.

“I always take my little David walk on my way to work, and I pass a beautiful field… When I see a hummingbird or a butterfly, that lets me know I’m going to have a beautiful day,” said JHud.

“And y’all, I saw about two or three of them on my way to work today!”