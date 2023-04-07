Sam Claflin, Tisha Campbell and Nikki & Brie Bella Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in April 10 to April 14 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, music, and TV.

Monday, April 10

Tan France joins Jennifer on the couch to chat about his Netflix reality competition show, “Next In Fashion.”

Tuesday, April 11

Rob Riggle promotes his documentary, “Plastic Earth.” Sam Claflin stops by to discuss “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

Wednesday, April 12

Tisha Campbell drops by to talk about her film, “Every Breath She Takes.”

Thursday, April 13

Nikki & Brie Bella chat about “The Bellas Podcast” and their wine label Bonita Bonita. D.B. Woodside promotes his television show, “The Night Agent.”

Friday, April 14

Stephen A. Smith discusses his memoir, “Straight Shooter,” and podcast, “Know Mercy.”