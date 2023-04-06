JHud Shows Off Her Silhouette in a Customized Purple 2-Piece from Alaïa
Fashion April 06, 2023
Jennifer Hudson always makes her outfits one of a kind!
The host wore a purple dress with striped velvet texture on the April 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” This dress didn’t start out as a dress, though — it’s actually a fitted maxi 3D skeleton pencil skirt with matching top from luxury brand Alaïa.
“Jennifer made this two-piece set by Alaïa her very own!” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of this memorable look.
“This deep purple velvet look started as a skirt and top, but after a fun fashion fitting session, we played around with it to make the perfect dress!”
V describes this look as being “purple, warm, and showing her beautiful silhouette!”
Added V, “Jennifer saw the finished product and said it was a perfect Jennifer look!”
Speaking of spectacular fashion, the “Jennifer Hudson Show” live studio audience always comes to the show runway-ready!
In the latest installment of “They Understood the Assignment,” JHud met a stylish young woman named Bianca from Chino, California, and her equally fashionable nana, Laura, who donned a pair of zebra-print pants and a bright pink blouse with balloon sleeves. The dynamic duo then strutted back and forth in a walk-off!
Next, she met Will and Ron, an engaged couple from Tallahassee, Florida, who are on vacation. Will is a hairstylist and typically wears dark clothes for work, which is why he chose to wear a bright white outfit to the Happy Place! (Or maybe it’s a test run for their upcoming wedding?)
JHud felt inspired by these fashionistas in her audience and strutted down to the stage to start the show!
