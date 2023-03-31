Kevin Nealon, Mayim Bialik & Khloé Kardashian Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in April 3 to April 7 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, music, and TV.

Monday, April 3

Kevin Nealon chats about his book, “I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame.”

Xscape are in the studio to promote “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.”

Tuesday, April 4

Mayim Bialik and Julian Gant drop by to talk about “Call Me Kat.”

SWV perform their song “Right Here (Human Nature Remix).”

Wednesday, April 5

Roy Wood Jr. stops by to chat about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Cierra Ramirez joins Jennifer on the couch to discuss “Good Trouble.”

Thursday, April 6

Khloé Kardashian promotes her fashion brand Good American.

The War and Treaty perform their song “Have You a Heart” from their upcoming album, “Lover’s Game.”

Friday, April 7

The Walls Group perform their song “I Need You” from their recent album, “Four Walls.”