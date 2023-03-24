Reba McEntire, Julie Bowen & Method Man Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in March 27 to 31 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, music, sports, and TV.

Monday, March 27

Jesse Palmer talks about “The Bachelor.”

Tati Gabrielle chats about the latest season of “You.”

Grammy nominated R&B artist MAJOR. sits down for a chat and performs his latest song, “Baby Will You Love Me.”

Tuesday, March 28

Dermot Mulroney stops by to talk about “Scream VI.”

Jessica Williams chats about the series “Shrinking.”

Mathematician, professor, and television personality Hannah Fry promotes the Bloomberg Media series “The Future with Hannah Fry.”

Wednesday, March 29

Reba McEntire promotes the Reba: Live in Concert Tour.

Thursday, March 30

Julie Bowen joins Jennifer in the studio as she promotes “Prom Pact.”

Method Man and Larenz Tate talk about “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Friday, March 31

Ashley Park promotes “BEEF.”

Jabari Banks joins Jennifer on the couch to discuss “Bel-Air.”