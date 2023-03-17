Sarah Shahi, Charles Barkley & The Isley Brothers Join the Guest Lineup

March 17, 2023

The Jennifer Hudson Show returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in March 20 to 24 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, music, sports, and TV.

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Mike Epps stops by to talk about “The Upshaws.”

Sarah Shahi chats about the new season of “Sex/Life.”

Charles Barkley promotes “Inside the NBA.”

Coco Jones performs and chats about Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” and performs her hit song “ICU” off her album, “What I Didn’t Tell You.”

Skai Jackson promotes her fragrance, “Bloom Up!”

Melanie Lynskey drops by to talk about “Yellowjackets.”

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham promotes the Silk Nextmilk campaign.

Tamar Braxton joins Jennifer on the couch to discuss “Queens Court.”

The Isley Brothers are in the studio to talk about their album “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.