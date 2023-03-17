Sarah Shahi, Charles Barkley & The Isley Brothers Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in March 20 to 24 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, music, sports, and TV.

Monday, March 20

Mike Epps stops by to talk about “The Upshaws.”

Sarah Shahi chats about the new season of “Sex/Life.”

Tuesday, March 21

Charles Barkley promotes “Inside the NBA.”

Wednesday, March 22

Coco Jones performs and chats about Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” and performs her hit song “ICU” off her album, “What I Didn’t Tell You.”

Skai Jackson promotes her fragrance, “Bloom Up!”

Thursday, March 23

Melanie Lynskey drops by to talk about “Yellowjackets.”

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham promotes the Silk Nextmilk campaign.

Friday, March 24

Tamar Braxton joins Jennifer on the couch to discuss “Queens Court.”

The Isley Brothers are in the studio to talk about their album “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”