Sebastian Maniscalco, Quinta Brunson, and Stephanie Mills Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in March 13 to 17 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, music, movies, and TV.

Monday, March 13

Jay Shetty talks about his tour and his book, “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go.”

Michael Urie promotes “Shrinking.”

Dean Lewis performs his latest single, “How Do I Say Goodbye?”

Tuesday, March 14

Sebastian Maniscalco talks about his Netflix special, “Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?” and his podcast, “Daddy vs. Doctor.”

Mason Gooding promotes “Scream VI.”

Wednesday, March 15

Chrissy Metz promotes her children’s book, “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You.”

Nika King promotes “65.”

Thursday, March 16

Katie Lowes and Guillermo Díaz talk about their podcast, “Unpacking the Toolbox: A Scandal Rewatch.”

PJ Morton chats to Jennifer and performs his song “Good Morning.”

Friday, March 17

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson stops by.

Stephanie Mills promotes “Black Broadway: A Proud History, a Limitless Future.”