Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chelsea Handler & Rita Wilson Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in February 20 to 24 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of sports, comedy, movies, TV, and music.

Monday, February 20

Chelsea Handler drops by to talk about her Netflix special “Revolution.”

Nico Parker chats about her new series “The Last of Us.”

Tuesday, February 21

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joins Jennifer in the studio!

Melissa Rauch chats about her show “Night Court.”

Rotimi performs a medley of his songs “Love Somebody” and “Make You Say.”

Wednesday, February 22

“Abbott Elementary” actress Janelle James brings the laughs!

“Below Deck” star Captain Sandy Yawn promotes her book, “Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Women at the Helm.”

Thursday, February 23

Rita Wilson joins JHud on the couch as she promotes “A Man Called Otto.”

“Young Dylan” Gilmer promotes “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.”

Dating expert Monique Kelley shares her tips!

Friday, February 24

Larry Wilmore promotes The Podcast Academy’s Awards for Excellence in Audio.

Grammy-nominated musician Adam Blackstone chats with Jennifer about his recent album “Legacy” after playing with Rihanna at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.