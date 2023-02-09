Tyrese Gibson, Andie MacDowell & Tinashe Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in February 13-17 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of movies, TV, and music.

Monday, February 13

Legendary actress Andie MacDowell promotes “The Way Home.”

Singer Tinashe joins Jennifer Hudson on the couch to talk about her album “333.”

Tuesday, February 14

Tyrese Gibson stops by to chat about “Fast X” and his album “Beautiful Pain.”

Jennifer Hudson meets Muni Long as she promotes “Public Displays of Affection: The Album.”

Wednesday, February 15

Kiersey Clemons talks about her new movie “Somebody I Used To Know.”

Thursday, February 16

Legendary actress Jackée Harry promotes “Days of Our Lives.”

“The Flash” actress Javicia Leslie joins JHud in the studio.

Friday, February 17

Jay Ellis talks about his new movie “Somebody I Used to Know.”