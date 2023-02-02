Meagan Good, John Legend & Patti LaBelle Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in February 6-10 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of movies, TV, and music.

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Monday, February 6

“Harlem” actress Meagan Good joins Jennifer on the couch.

Tuesday, February 7

Yvette Nicole Brown drops by to chat about “Act Your Age.”

Ron Funches tells JHud about his new film “80 for Brady.”

Wednesday, February 8

Singing legend Patti LaBelle joins Jennifer Hudson in the studio to talk about her tour.

Thursday, February 9

John Legend celebrates the 100th episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” John performs “Nervous” off his album “Legend” and talks about his Loved01 skincare line.

Friday, February 10

Alison Brie chats about her new movie “Somebody I Used to Know.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt tells Jennifer about her children’s book “Good Night, Sister.’