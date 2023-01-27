Rita Moreno, Heidi Klum, Tia Mowry Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in January 30 to February 3 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of movies, TV, and music.

Monday, January 30

Actress Gabrielle Union talks about her film “The Inspection,” which is in theaters now.

Comedian Sam Jay promotes the Netflix film “You People.”

Tuesday, January 31

Tia Mowry tells JHud about her new haircare line, 4U by Tia.

Ledisi performs her upcoming song “I Need to Know.”

Wednesday, February 1

Drew Carey promotes upcoming special episodes of “The Price Is Right” celebrating his 15th anniversary as host.

Actress Storm Reid drops by to chat about her new movie “Missing.”

Thursday, February 2

Supermodel and NBC’s “AGT: All Stars” host Heidi Klum joins Jennifer on the couch.

Jacob Latimore promotes his new movie “House Party.”

Friday, February 3

Fellow EGOT Rita Moreno chats about her new film “80 for Brady.”