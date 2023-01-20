Shemar Moore, La La Anthony, Katharine McPhee Foster Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in January 23 to 27 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of movies, TV, and music.

Monday, January 23

Model Winnie Harlow talks about her sun care line, Cay Skin.

Actor Marcus Scribner joins Jennifer on the couch.

Tuesday, January 24

Jennifer reminisces about some of the funniest moments from her show with Joel McHale, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Tony Hale.

Wednesday, January 25

La La Anthony chats about her role in TV drama “BMF” and her hair care line Inala.

Bashir Salahuddin drops by to talk about his TV shows “South Side” and “Sherman’s Showcase.”

Thursday, January 26

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore joins Jennifer on the couch.

Reneé Rapp promotes her debut EP, “Everything To Everyone.”

Friday, January 27

Katharine McPhee Foster chats to Jennifer about her “An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee” Tour and her jewelry line, KMF Jewelry.

Two-time Grammy nominated artist Samara Joy performs.