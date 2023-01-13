Octavia Spencer, Michael Chiklis & Debbie Allen Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in January 16 to 20 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of movies, TV, comedy, and music.

Monday, January 16

Jay Pharoah shares his hilarious impressions with the “Jennifer Hudson Show” audience.

“Call Me Kat” star Kyla Pratt joins Jennifer on the couch.

Tuesday, January 17

Award-winning actor Michael Chiklis stops by to chat about FOX’s “Accused.”

“Good Day New York” anchor Rosanna Scotto and her sister Elaina show JHud how to cook recipes from their book “Meatballs, Mangia & Memories.”

Wednesday, January 18

Legendary actress Debbie Allen chats about the Debbie Allen Middle School.

Thursday, January 19

The longest-running Black male TV host, Judge Mathis, visits the studio.

Chase Rice performs his latest song, “Way Down Yonder.”

Friday, January 20

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer promotes the drama series “Truth Be Told.”