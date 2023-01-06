Mario Lopez, Ashlee Simpson Ross & Gabriel Iglesias Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in January 9 to 13 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of TV, comedy, and music.

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Monday, January 9

“Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez chats with Jennifer about “On with Mario Lopez” and the new season of “Too Hot to Handle.”

Todrick Hall tells JHud about his new HGTV show, “Battle of the Bling,” and his new album, “Jim.”

Tuesday, January 10

“The White Lotus” star ​​Adam DiMarco stops by to chat with Jennifer.

Ashlee Simpson Ross joins Jennifer on the couch to talk about her home line, Kempa Home.

Wednesday, January 11

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson promotes her Netflix special "Look at You."

Thursday, January 12

Justin Baldoni promotes his book “Boys Will Be Human.”

Angie Thomas and Dhonielle Clayton, two of the authors of the book “Whiteout,” stop by the studio.

Friday, January 13

Gabriel Iglesias talks about his Netflix stand-up special “Stadium Fluffy” and his upcoming tour dates.