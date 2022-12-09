Blake Shelton, Matthew Perry, Gabrielle Union Lead the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in November December 12-16 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, TV and movies.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.

Monday, December 12

Blake Shelton visits “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to talk about “The Voice” and his new show “Barmageddon.”

Tuesday, December 13

Actress Regina Hall sits on the couch to chat about “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

Russell Dickerson stops by to chat about his new album.

Wednesday, December 14

“Avatar: The Way of Water” actor Sam Worthington joins Jennifer on the couch.

Kendrick Sampson promotes "Something from Tiffany's."

Sheléa performs her latest holiday song, “Mothers And Shepherds.”

Thursday, December 15

Matthew Perry discusses his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

Friday, December 16

Gabrielle Union promotes her film, “The Inspection.”

Comedian Michael McIntyre promotes “The Wheel.”