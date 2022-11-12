Enter for a Chance to Win a Planet Fitness Membership and an Amazon Halo View Wellness Tracker

Jennifer Hudson is giving her live studio audience a one-year Planet Fitness Black Card membership and an Amazon Halo View wellness tracker.

Now, you have a chance to win these amazing prizes.

However, you must act quick because this wonderful giveaway is only on from November 12 to November 14 at 5:59 AM.

Enter for a chance to win, below!

Form expires on November 14, 2022.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Planet Fitness is teaming up with Amazon Halo to provide tools for everyone to achieve their fitness goals, both in and out of the gym. New members who sign up for a Planet Fitness Black Card membership from today to November 15th get a free Amazon Halo View wellness tracker.

As home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness provides a high-quality, non-intimidating fitness experience at an even greater value. With more than 2,300 locations, there’s a club near you to kickstart or restart your workout routine in a clean and spacious environment. In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises and tutorials right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

Amazon Halo View is a wearable fitness tracker that empowers users to track their activity and sleep, while providing access to a suite of other health and wellness-enhancing features to help them move, sleep, eat and feel their best.