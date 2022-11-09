Toggle navigation
The Latest
Enter for a Chance to Win a 2-Night Getaway to Kalahari Resorts!
Mon, November 07
No Kid Hungry: Help Us Feed Families for the Holidays - Donate Here
Wed, November 09
Fashion
Jennifer Shows Us How to Rock a Tube Top This Fall/Winter
Wed, November 09
Lifestyle
Detroit Pistons’ Psychotherapist Dr. Corey Yeager’s Tips for Living Your Best Life
Wed, November 09
Jerry O’Connell Is a ‘Stage Father’ at His Daughter’s School Auditions: ‘Don’t Mess This Up!’
Wed, November 09
Fashion
Jennifer Shows Love for the Color Purple (Again) in This Eggplant Suit
Tue, November 08
Fashion
Jodie Turner-Smith’s an ‘Involved and Controlling’ Virgo When it Comes to Fashion
Tue, November 08
Jennifer Brings the Holiday Cheer to Sam’s Club
Tue, November 08
Enter for a Chance to Win Tickets to Every Show on Shania Twain’s US Tour!
Tue, November 08
Music
Shania Twain & Jennifer Reminisce About Their Fast-Food Pasts
Tue, November 08
