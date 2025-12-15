Celebrate National Cupcake Day with Sprinkles — and a Sweet Surprise for Our Audience!

Sponsored by Sprinkles | Today on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” we’re celebrating National Cupcake Day in the sweetest way possible! Our friends at Sprinkles, who are marking 20 delicious years, stopped by with a brand-new limited-edition flavor that has everyone talking: the Dubai Chocolate Cupcake.

Inspired by the bold, rich flavors of Dubai, this decadent treat is only here for a short time — and our studio audience got the very first taste! Every audience member went home with an exclusive four-pack featuring the new Dubai Chocolate Cupcake alongside a trio of festive holiday favorites: Gingerbread, Chocolate Peppermint, and Christmas Cookie.