‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for 5 Daytime Emmys, Including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host!
July 14, 2026
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is celebrating five 2026 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host!
See all five nominated categories below — and make sure to subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on YouTube so you don’t miss the biggest moments from Season 5!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Daytime Emmy Nominations (5):
- OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
- OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN / STYLING FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
- OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND VIDEO FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
- OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE DAYTIME PROGRAM
- OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
See the full list of Daytime Emmy nominations by visiting theemmys.tv/daytime.
The 53th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in Hollywood on Friday, October 30, and will be streamed live on https://watch.theemmys.tv/.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.