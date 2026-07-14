Skip to main content

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for 5 Daytime Emmys, Including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host!

July 14, 2026

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is celebrating five 2026 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host!

See all five nominated categories below — and make sure to subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on YouTube so you don’t miss the biggest moments from Season 5!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Daytime Emmy Nominations (5):

  • OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
  • OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN / STYLING FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
  • OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND VIDEO FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
  • OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE DAYTIME PROGRAM
  • OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

See the full list of Daytime Emmy nominations by visiting theemmys.tv/daytime.

The 53th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in Hollywood on Friday, October 30, and will be streamed live on https://watch.theemmys.tv/.  

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.

#awards