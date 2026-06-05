Giveaway: Enter for a Chance to Win a Spirit Tunnel Energy Tee!
June 05, 2026
We’re giving two lucky winners the chance to win a “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Spirit Tunnel Energy T-Shirt, inspired by the viral, high-energy Spirit Tunnel moments from the show!
Now you can take that Spirit Tunnel energy with you wherever you go!
Complete the entry form below for your chance to win.
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Good luck!
Form expires on July 20, 2026.