24-Year-Old Changing Youth Mental Health Gets the Surprise She Deserves

Sponsored By Youth Mental Health Corps | At just 24 years old, Marissa Garcia is already changing lives in a way that feels both quiet and monumental — like a steady heartbeat behind the scenes of a bustling high school.

Marissa is one of 800+ members serving in the Youth Mental Health Corps, as a Mental Health Navigator at York International, a Title I school. She doesn’t just support students, she sees them. She meets them in the messy middle of anxiety, self-doubt, and life’s growing pains, helping them stay engaged in school while building confidence that stretches far beyond the classroom walls. For many students, she’s more than a mentor — she’s a lifeline.

Voted for by students themselves, Marissa received the “Big Sister Award,” a title that says everything about the trust she’s built. In a world where young people are often searching for someone who truly understands them, Marissa has become that person. The one who listens a little longer. The one who shows up, again and again, even on the hard days.

Recently accepted into graduate school, Marissa plans to continue her mission by pursuing a degree in social work, expanding her impact and reaching even more young people who need guidance, care, and someone firmly in their corner.

In honor of her extraordinary impact, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” surprised Marissa with $10,000 to celebrate the life-changing work she continues to do. Because while Marissa never did it for recognition, this moment reflected something bigger: the ripple effect of compassion, consistency, and showing up for others when they need it most.

About Youth Mental Health Corps

The Youth Mental Health Corps (YMHC) is a national service initiative working to address two urgent challenges: the growing youth mental health crisis and the shortage of behavioral health professionals.

The program places trained young adults in schools, community organizations, and youth-serving spaces where they provide near-peer mental health support to middle and high school students.

To date, Youth Mental Health Corps members have served over 44,000 community members across the country. Currently active in 11 states and expanding to 16 states this fall, the initiative aims to be present in half the country by Fall 2027 — reaching more students, training more navigators, and building a behavioral health workforce from the ground up.

The initiative was developed through a partnership led by the Schultz Family Foundation and Pinterest , working alongside governors and other state leaders.

To learn more, visit: https://www.youthmentalhealthcorps.org/ .