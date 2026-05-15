Hilary Duff, Wayne Brady & Mel B Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

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“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from May 18 to May 22.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music, television, movies and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, May 18

Gavin Bond/NBC

Iconic Spice Girl Mel B joins Jennifer to talk about the upcoming season of “America’s Got Talent.”

Jennifer then welcomes Nexstar Remarkable Women!





Tuesday, May 19

Jason Fordham

Actor and host Wayne Brady stops by to talk about “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Then, Imhotep and Alexis Coleman from Inglewood, California, make an appearance. They are the founders of Urban Scholar Academy, an Inglewood-based nonprofit providing academic enrichment and community support for underserved K–12 students.

Jennifer welcomes Chinese-Canadian filmmaker and mindfulness expert Mel Mah from Los Angeles, California!





Wednesday, May 20

Alfred Marroquin

Jennifer welcomes actress and singer-songwriter Hilary Duff.





Thursday, May 21

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Iconic singer and actress brandy stops by to talk about her new memoir, “Phases.”

Plus, Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr performs her new song “Where Do We Go.”





Friday, May 22

Apple TV

“Imperfect Women” cast members Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara stop by to chat about their new series.

Jennifer welcomes back Max Mudd from Charlotte, North Carolina, and surprises him with a special visit from popular librarian, children’s literacy advocate, and new host of the “Reading Rainbow” reboot Mychal Threets!