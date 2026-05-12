How the Parra Family Turned Loss into Something Beautiful

Sponsored by Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda | Jennifer and Caesar Parra always dreamed of having a big family, but their journey began with heartbreak after losing a set of twins at birth.

They later welcomed their daughter Gabriella, who was born on the twins’ birthday. But during her birth, Jennifer faced life-threatening complications, and Caesar had to make the difficult decision to save her life — knowing they wouldn’t be able to have more biological children.

Still, their story didn’t end there.

Through fostering, they opened their hearts and eventually adopted three incredible children — Jonathan, Koda and Kaia, creating their loving family of six. As a multiracial family, they’re passionate about keeping their children connected to their Hispanic and Filipino roots and sharing the powerful message that family isn’t defined by blood, but by love.

To honor their incredible journey, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” surprised the Parra family with a dream getaway to Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda — a chance to relax, reconnect, and create new memories together in paradise.

On the Dominican Republic’s northeast coast, nestled among palm groves, mountains, and untouched beaches, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda is the region’s first resort, bringing signature Club Med style to the pristine coastal town of Michès. Spread across 93 acres, this all-inclusive resort is part of Club Med’s growing Exclusive Collection portfolio that offers the brand’s own carefree interpretation of an elevated resort experience. This eco-chic property features four boutique “villages” with distinct room concepts for every traveler — the Emerald Jungle and Archipelago sections offer an adults-only escape, while the Explorer Cove and Caribbean Paradise offer a family-centric setting near children’s clubs, pools and beaches, and sports activities. With access to over 20 land and water sports, guests can personalize their stay with a mix of experiences from treetop yoga in a jungle palapa, to archery to pickleball, or relive their youth on the flying trapeze.

The resort offers an authentically Dominican culinary journey, and a coffee shop touting French pastries and local Dominican coffee adds an authentic touch to the experience. Part of Club Med’s signature Wellness Fusion program, a stay at Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda combines healthy nutrition, active sports, yoga and meditation, spa relaxation at Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, and reconnection to nature.

Book your stay TODAY: https://www.clubmed.us/r/miches-playa-esmeralda/y