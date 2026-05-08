Jay Pharoah
Episodes May 14, 2026
Jennifer welcomes back comedian and actor Jay Pharoah!
Then, the McBride family, Jules, Jevon, and their 9-year-old daughter Juliana — share their emotional journey after receiving a second chance at life, and how staying at Ronald McDonald House became a source of comfort, strength, and hope during their most difficult moments.
Joined by Global President & CEO Katie Fitzgerald, we learn how Ronald McDonald House has supported more than 1.6 million families around the world by providing care, community, and a home away from home when it’s needed most.