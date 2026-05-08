Jay Pharoah, Jenifer Lewis & Taraji P. Henson Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

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“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from May 11 to May 15.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music, comedy, television, movies and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, May 11

Jessy J

Model and actress Winnie Harlow and Jennifer chat about her new children’s book, “Simply Winnie.”

Then, body language expert Vanessa Van Edwards from Orange County, California, stops by.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes viral 8-year-old basketball prodigy Faith Micknich from Horseheads, New York!





Tuesday, May 12

Jenifer Lewis

Actress Jenifer Lewis stops by for a special musical moment with Jennifer.

Then, Jennifer welcomes the Parra family from Los Angeles, California. After unimaginable loss and life‑threatening health complications, Jennifer and Cesar Parra opened their hearts and built the family they always dreamed of through foster care and adoption — proving that love, not only blood, is what truly makes a family whole.





Wednesday, May 13

Taraji P. Henson/ Brian Babs Babineau

Actress Taraji P. Henson stops by to chat about her new Broadway show, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.”

Jennifer welcomes 12-year-old Tony Barisano, aka “Tony Cash,” from Westchester, New York. Tony has gone viral for his spot-on Italian pronunciation videos, love of Italian food, and his big Italian-American personality.

Plus, Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown and Jennifer chat about his sneaker and apparel brand 741.



Thursday, May 14

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Jennifer welcomes back comedian and actor Jay Pharoah!

Then, the McBride family, Jules, Jevon, and their 9-year-old daughter Juliana — share their emotional journey after receiving a second chance at life, and how staying at Ronald McDonald House became a source of comfort, strength, and hope during their most difficult moments.

Joined by Global President & CEO Katie Fitzgerald, we learn how Ronald McDonald House has supported more than 1.6 million families around the world by providing care, community, and a home away from home when it’s needed most.





Friday, May 15

Raul Romo/Jonathan Jacobs/Lilly K Photography

Jennifer sits down for an exclusive interview with the cast of “Michael” — Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, and Juliano Valdi — to discuss the highly anticipated film.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Renee Watson from Hawthorne, California, and Maile Bellosi from San Juan Capistrano, California. What began as a shared teaching career became an extraordinary act of love when Renee donated a kidney to her longtime friend Maile, giving her renewed life and hope for the future. They share their remarkable story with Jennifer.