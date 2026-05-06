Learn More About Lucas Shao

Lucas Shao is a talented young artist who began drawing at just 3 years old. Not long after, he started painting vibrant works that bring his imaginative world to life, often featuring recurring characters and stories throughout his art.

Lucas’ work has gained attention in both the art world and on social media. His pieces have been reposted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, featured through commissioned work at the Beijing Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, and recognized in an art competition hosted by the International Art Museum of America. He is also the youngest artist to sell prints on The Print Space, where his limited-edition print drops have sold out.