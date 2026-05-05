She Turned Her Hardest Battle Into Her Greatest Purpose

Sponsored by Genentech | At “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the Happy Place is where meaningful stories shine. In honor of Lupus Awareness Month, Jennifer sat down with Dr. Sheetal Desai to raise awareness about a condition that impacts millions. #GenentechPartner

Justine Parker’s journey with lupus nephritis is a powerful example of resilience. After more than a year of unexplained pain, she was diagnosed in 2020 — a moment that changed everything. A lifelong dancer, Justine faced new challenges, from painful flare-ups to sensitivity with everyday fabrics. But instead of letting lupus nephritis define her, she turned her experience into purpose.

Inspired by her search for comfort, Justine created JusRédor Collection, a sustainable bamboo

athleisure brand designed with health and ease in mind — now recognized as the first Black-owned, women-owned, and disability-owned bamboo clothing brand.

Through it all, her mother, DeBorah, has been her constant support, traveling to be by her side

whenever she needed it most. After a recent hospitalization, Justine is now recovering and deserving of a moment to simply feel cared for.

In a heartfelt surprise, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” reunited Justine with her mom for a special day in Los Angeles, filled with relaxation, joy, and well-deserved celebration!

Because even in life’s toughest moments, something beautiful can still grow. 💜

Intended for U.S. audiences only.

Learn more about a treatment option for lupus nephritis at: https://www.gazyva.com/lupus-nephritis.html

Indication

GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) is a prescription medicine used to treat adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard therapy.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important safety information I should know about GAZYVA?

Tell your doctor right away about any side effects you experience. GAZYVA can cause serious side effects that may lead to death, including:

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Reactivation: If you've had hepatitis B, the virus can become active again while you're on GAZYVA. This can cause severe liver problems, including liver failure and death. Your doctor or healthcare team will need to screen you for hepatitis B before, and monitor you during and after, your treatment with GAZYVA. Symptoms of hepatitis B include worsening of fatigue and yellow discoloration of skin or eyes

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): PML is a rare, severe infection of the brain that can lead to death. Symptoms of PML include confusion, difficulty talking or walking, dizziness or loss of balance, and vision problems

Who should not receive GAZYVA?

Do NOT receive GAZYVA if you have had an allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis or serum sickness) to GAZYVA.Tell your healthcare provider if you have had an allergic reaction to obinutuzumab or any of its ingredients in the past

What are additional possible serious side effects of GAZYVA?

GAZYVA can cause side effects that may become severe or life-threatening including:

Infusion-Related Reactions (IRRs): Symptoms of IRRs may include headache, nausea, vomiting, fever, and fast heartbeat. Your doctor will monitor you for infusion- related reactions

Hypersensitivity Reactions, Including Serum Sickness: Some people receiving GAZYVA may have serious allergic reactions during or after an infusion. If an allergic reaction occurs, your doctor will stop the infusion and permanently discontinue GAZYVA

Serious, including fatal, Infections: Fatal and serious infections can occur during or after treatment with Gazyva. Patients with an active infection should not be treated with GAZYVA. If you develop a serious infection, your doctor will immediately discontinue GAZYVA and begin treatment for the infection.

Low White Blood Cell Counts: Low white blood cell count can increase the risk of infection. While taking GAZYVA, your doctor will do blood work to check your white blood cell count. Your doctor may prescribe medication to help prevent infections if your white blood cell count is low

Low Platelet Counts: Platelets help stop bleeding or blood loss. GAZYVA with chemotherapy may reduce the number of platelets you have in your blood. If your platelet count gets too low, your treatment may be delayed or reduced

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC): Fatal and severe DIC has been reported in people receiving GAZYVA for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). DIC is a rare and serious abnormal blood clotting condition that should be monitored and managed by your doctor, as it can lead to uncontrollable bleeding

The most common side effects of GAZYVA in LN were upper respiratory tract infection, COVID-19, urinary tract infection, bronchitis, pneumonia, infusion-related reactions, and neutropenia.

What other information should I tell my doctor before receiving GAZYVA?

You should talk to your doctor about:

Immunizations: People who are treated with GAZYVA should not receive live vaccines

Pregnancy: GAZYVA may harm your unborn baby. Women of childbearing potential should use effective contraception while taking GAZYVA and for 6 months after GAZYVA treatment

Breastfeeding: Women should not breastfeed while taking GAZYVA and for 6 months after your last dose

These are not all of the possible side effects of GAZYVA. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch . You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.