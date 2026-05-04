Meet the Dads Who Turned Love into a Lifelong Family

Sponsored by Meliã Caribe Beach Resort | Some families are built by chance — others, by choice. For Joel and Cesar, it’s been a beautiful mix of both.

After writing into “The Jennifer Hudson Show," the Cruz family shared how becoming licensed foster parents in 2018 completely transformed their lives. Opening their home to children in need taught them unconditional love, patience, and what it truly means to show up for others.

Their first placement was their son Jio, now 8. Watching him grow has been one of their greatest joys. They later welcomed two more children from birth and officially adopted all three last year. Today, “Dad (Joel)” and “Papa (Cesar)” say their home is full, busy, and overflowing with love.

Beyond their own family, they’re dedicated to supporting other foster families and advocating for adoption, using their story as two Hispanic fathers to inspire others to get involved.

To celebrate their incredible journey, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” surprised them with a dream trip to Meliá Caribe Beach Resort — a well-deserved chance to relax and make new memories together! Because families like theirs remind us what love in action really looks like.

Meliã Caribe Beach Resort is an all-inclusive family seafront resort. It offers spacious rooms and suites where you can chill after a sunny day at the beach or by one of our six swimming pools or water parks. It offers sports activities for everyone, including golf and full evening entertainment. Its premium gastronomy stands out, delivering an elevated culinary experience across a variety of dining venues. Meliã Caribe Beach Resort is the perfect place for your next family vacation. Just steps from the famous Bávaro Beach, with powder-white sand and crystal-clear waters, set in exotic tropical gardens, this exclusive resort combines relaxation and entertainment with a great choice of services and activities. Lose yourself in the most authentic Caribbean experience and enjoy an incredible all-inclusive family vacation!

Book your dream vacation now! https://www.melia.com/en/hotels/dominican-republic/punta-cana/melia-caribe-beach-resort