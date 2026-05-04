Meet Kanisha of My Bump Team
May 04, 2026
Inspired by her own motherhood journey, Kanisha created My Bump Team to support moms every step of the way—from pregnancy to postpartum and beyond. What started as a passion project has grown into a trusted community offering resources, guidance, and real-life support for women navigating one of life’s biggest transitions. Through her platform, Kanisha is helping moms feel seen, prepared, and empowered.
Visit My Bump Team at www.mybumpteam.com to learn more.