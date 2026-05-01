Maluma, Leslie Jones & Craig Robinson Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

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“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from May 4 to May 8.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music, comedy, television, movies and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, May 4

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Comedian Leslie Jones stops by to talk about her latest special, “Leslie Jones: Life Part 2,” and her nationwide tour.

Then, Jennifer welcomes Joel and Cesar Cruz and their children Jiovanni, Josar, and Caelyn from Punta Gorda, Florida! Joel and Cesar, proud dads to the three adopted children, share their inspiring foster‑to‑forever journey.





Tuesday, May 5

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Latin superstar Maluma stops by to chat about his latest singles “1+1” and “Con El Corazón.”

Then, Grammy-winning artist Jonathan McReynolds visits to chat about his album “Closer” and perform his song “Still.”





Wednesday, May 6

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Actor and comedian Craig Robinson and Jennifer chat about his show “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and his upcoming stand-up dates.

Next, actress Erika Alexander stops by to talk about her upcoming film “Is God Is.”

Plus, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Isley performs a song from her upcoming album “When the City Sleeps.”

Jennifer also welcomes the incredibly talented 6-year-old artist Lucas Shao!





Thursday, May 7

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Actor and rapper Daveed Diggs stops by to chat about his new album “Magic Hour.”

Next, Jennifer welcomes Dr. Lucille O’Neal and Jolinda Wade, the mothers of NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade! Dr. O’Neal talks about her book “While I Have Your Attention: It’s Never Too Late for a New Beginning.”





Friday, May 8

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Jennifer welcomes Zendaya for a conversation about her highly anticipated new film “The Drama.”

Then, “Extra” host Derek Hough stops by to chat about his upcoming tour “Derek Hough — Symphony of Dance: Encore.”

Plus, Jennifer and Derek join animal expert David Riherd for a visit featuring adorable baby goats, bunnies, and more!



