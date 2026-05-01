Craig Robinson, Erika Alexander, Alex Isley
Episodes May 06, 2026
PhotosByJamaal/Ari Michelson/Warner Records
Actor and comedian Craig Robinson and Jennifer chat about his show “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and his upcoming stand-up dates.
Next, actress Erika Alexander stops by to talk about her upcoming film “Is God Is.”
Plus, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Isley performs a song from her upcoming album “When the City Sleeps.”
Jennifer also welcomes the incredibly talented 6-year-old artist Lucas Shao!