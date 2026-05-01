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Craig Robinson, Erika Alexander, Alex Isley

Episodes May 06, 2026

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson and Jennifer chat about his show “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and his upcoming stand-up dates. 

Next, actress Erika Alexander stops by to talk about her upcoming film “Is God Is.” 

Plus, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Isley performs a song from her upcoming album “When the City Sleeps.” 

Jennifer also welcomes the incredibly talented 6-year-old artist Lucas Shao! 