Nikki Glaser, Bilal
Episodes April 27, 2026
Jen Rosenstein/Copyrighted
Comedian Nikki Glaser stops by to talk about her stand-up special “Nikki Glaser: Good Girl.”
Singer-songwriter Bilal performs his song “Lay Around” and chats about his Grammy-nominated album “Adjust Brightness.”
Next, Tre Lawson and his brother Corey Gaines from Macon, Georgia, make an appearance. Once a top-ranked track star told he’d never walk again, Tre defied the odds to stand at his brother’s wedding and inspire his students by showing that courage and community can overcome anything.
Then, the show welcomes back 12-year-old fashion designer Gabby Loftin and presents the dress she made for Jennifer!