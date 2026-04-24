Nikki Glaser, Mary J. Blige & ‘Running Point’ Stars Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

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“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from April 27 to May 1.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music, comedy, television and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, April 27

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Comedian Nikki Glaser stops by to talk about her stand-up special “Nikki Glaser: Good Girl.”

Singer-songwriter Bilal performs his song “Lay Around” and chats about his Grammy-nominated album “Adjust Brightness.”

Next, Tre Lawson and his brother Corey Gaines from Macon, Georgia, make an appearance. Once a top-ranked track star told he’d never walk again, Tre defied the odds to stand at his brother’s wedding and inspire his students by showing that courage and community can overcome anything.

Then, the show welcomes back 12-year-old fashion designer Gabby Loftin and presents the dress she made for Jennifer!





Tuesday, April 28

Iconic hitmaker Mary J. Blige and Jennifer chat about her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Then, “Shrinking” stars Michael Urie and Jessica Williams stop by!





Wednesday, April 29

Grammy-winning singer Ziggy Marley talks about his new album “Brightside.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes etiquette expert, author, and entrepreneur Myka Meier from London and New York City!





Thursday, April 30

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Jennifer welcomes “Running Point” stars Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, and Scott MacArthur.

Then, twin sisters Alexis and Alayah Collins, founders of the nonprofit Women in Pre Med Inc., stop by.





Friday, May 1

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Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and Jennifer chat about his new album “Whatever’s Clever.”

Jennifer welcomes 8-year-old singer Lake Anthony from Chico, California! Lake has gone viral for his immense talent playing instruments and singing. Plus, tune in for Jennifer’s special surprise!



