Meet the Father-Son Duo Behind Helados La Azteca!

Eduardo and Alfredo are the father-son duo behind Helados La Azteca, a Mexican ice cream and popsicle company founded by Alfredo. After immigrating to the United States from Mexticacán, Mexico, a small town known as the birthplace of paletas, Alfredo started out selling paletas on the street. Growing up, Eduardo admits he was embarrassed by it, but over time that feeling turned into pride in his culture and in his dad’s craft.

The two began sharing videos of Alfredo making paletas, and their story quickly connected with people online. What started as simple videos turned into a viral moment, with fans drawn to both the process and the nostalgia of paletas. Today, Helados La Azteca has grown to 1.5 million followers across social media, including 1 million on TikTok.

Eduardo has also made history as the first paletero named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and was featured on Forbes’ Next 1000 Entrepreneurs list.