'Michael' Cast

Jennifer sits down for an exclusive interview with the cast of “Michael” — Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, and Juliano Valdi — to discuss the highly anticipated film.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Renee Watson from Hawthorne, California, and Maile Bellosi from San Juan Capistrano, California. What began as a shared teaching career became an extraordinary act of love when Renee donated a kidney to her longtime friend Maile, giving her renewed life and hope for the future. They share their remarkable story with Jennifer.