The Casts of ‘Michael’ & ‘Imperfect Women’ Headline an Exciting Week of Shows!

Raul Romo/Jonathan Jacobs/Lilly K Photography

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from April 20 to April 24.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , movies, television and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, April 20

Copyrighted/Juan Veloz

Comedian Lil Rel Howery and Jennifer chat about his “What’s Funny Comedy Festival” and upcoming film “Animal Friends.”

Next, 5-year-old solar system expert Tyelan Frazier from Louisville, Kentucky, stops by!

Then, Grammy-winning artist Durand Bernarr comes by to chat about his album “Bloom.”





Tuesday, April 21

Apple TV

“Imperfect Women” cast members Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara stop by to chat about their new series.

Jennifer welcomes back Max Mudd from Charlotte, North Carolina, and surprises him with a special visit from popular librarian, children’s literacy advocate, and new host of the “Reading Rainbow” reboot Mychal Threets!





Wednesday, April 22

Raul Romo/Jonathan Jacobs/Lilly K Photography

Jennifer sits down for an exclusive interview with the cast of “Michael” — Colman Domingo, Jaafar Jackson, and Juliano Valdi — to discuss the highly anticipated film.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Renee Watson from Hawthorne, California, and Maile Bellosi from San Juan Capistrano, California. What began as a shared teaching career became an extraordinary act of love when Renee donated a kidney to her longtime friend Maile, giving her renewed life and hope for the future. They share their remarkable story with Jennifer.





Thursday, April 23

Rowan Daly

Actor Jason Ritter stops by to talk about “Matlock.”

Fashion Alert! Jennifer welcomes back fashion and lifestyle creator Kira Abboud. She’ll share some Spring Fashion Hacks.

Then, Jennifer welcomes Alfredo and Eduardo Garcia from Waco, Texas. Eduardo and Alfredo are the co-owners of Helados La Azteca, a Mexican ice cream and popsicle company founded by Alfredo, and they have quickly gone viral for their paleta-making videos.





Friday, April 24

John Russo/Lead Press

Jennifer welcomes back “Paradise” star Sterling K. Brown to talk about the newest season of his hit show.

Then, Grammy-winning artist Kehlani stops by to perform her hit song “Folded.”



