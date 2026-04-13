Learn More About Phoenix Giselle

Phoenix Giselle is a young yoga instructor who recently earned a Guinness World Record as the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world. At just 6 years old, she leads yoga classes with more than 50 students, including kids and adults, and has headlined full yoga festivals.

In recognition of her achievement, the city of Houston is honoring her with an official Phoenix Giselle Day. Phoenix is passionate about showing that yoga can help people of all ages relieve stress, build flexibility, and find calm.