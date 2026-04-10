Eva Longoria, brandy & Halle Bailey Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

Jenny Gage + Tom Betterton/Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from April 13 to April 17.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music, movies, television, music and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, April 13

“You, Me & Tuscany” stars Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page stop by to chat about their new romantic comedy.

Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old yoga instructor Phoenix from Houston, Texas. Phoenix is the youngest certified yoga instructor ever and leads yoga classes with more than 50 students, including both kids and adults, and has headlined full yoga festivals!





Tuesday, April 14

Actor Joel McHale stops by to chat about his shows “House of Villains” and “Animal Control.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes back Carlos Cruz — the once-viral delivery driver turned reality TV star — from New York, New York! After winning “La Casa de los Famosos,” Carlos talks with Jennifer about his new role as the lead in the upcoming Spanish reality dating series “El Soltero.”





Wednesday, April 15

Jenny Gage + Tom Betterton/Kayla James

Jennifer welcomes Eva Longoria and they chat about her CNN original series, “Searching for France.”

Then, viral food influencer Keith Lee and Jennifer talk about his upcoming music and food festival, “Keith Lee’s Familee Day.”





Thursday, April 16

Copyrighted

Iconic singer and actress brandy stops by to talk about her new memoir, “Phases.”

Plus, Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr performs her new song “Where Do We Go.”





Friday, April 17

Obidi Nzeribe

Jennifer welcomes back actor Tyriq Withers to talk about the Colleen Hoover film adaptation “Reminders of Him.”

Then, Courtney Austin from McAllen, Texas, and Dr. Ebone Bady from Durham, North Carolina, stop by. Courtney, a deaf medical student about to graduate, formed a life‑changing bond with Dr. Bady, a pediatric ENT surgeon. Their mentorship went viral as they show that disabilities are not a limitation and that accessibility in medicine matters.



