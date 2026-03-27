Zendaya, Charlie Puth & TAEMIN Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

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“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from March 30 to April 3.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music, movies, television, music and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, March 30

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Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and Jennifer chat about his new album “Whatever’s Clever.”

Jennifer welcomes 8-year-old singer Lake Anthony Wyman from Chico, CA! Lake has gone viral for his immense talent playing instruments and singing. Plus, tune in for Jennifer’s special surprise!





Tuesday, March 31

Felix Glasmeyer

Jennifer welcomes Grammy-winning artist Wyclef Jean and talks about his upcoming album "Black Moses.”

Then, science expert and STEM equity advocate Maynard Okereke aka “Hip Hop MD” stops by. Maynard created Hip Hop Science, a platform that uses music and entertainment to teach science and encourage youth and underrepresented communities to pursue STEM Careers.





Wednesday, April 1

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Jennifer welcomes “The Neighborhood” cast Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Cedric The Entertainer, and Tichina Arnold!

K-pop star TAEMIN performs his new song “Long Way Home.”





Thursday, April 2

Disney/Frank Micelotta/Sunny Shokrae

“Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter and Jennifer talk about the hit comedy series.

Author, artist, and advocate Suleika Jaouad stops by to talk about “Alchemy Journal,” her companion journal to “The Book of Alchemy.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Michelle Davis from Detroit, Michigan! Michelle is the principal of Davis Aerospace Technical High School, a Title I public school dedicated to empowering students to become pilots or plane mechanics or learn how to fly drones. The two discuss how Michelle is making a lasting impact on her students and community!





Friday, April 3

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Jennifer welcomes Zendaya for a conversation about her highly anticipated new film, “The Drama.”

Then, “Extra” host Derek Hough stops by to chat about his upcoming tour “Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance: Encore.”

Plus, Jennifer and Derek join animal expert David Riherd for a visit featuring adorable baby goats, bunnies, and more!